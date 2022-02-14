Kim Kardashian drops her gorgeous makeover picture from latest Vogue cover shoot

American reality TV star and model Kim Kardashian recently dropped some of her breath-taking gorgeous clicks from the latest shoot for Vogue magazine, March 2022 edition.

While the fashion magazine’s cover story mostly focused on the beauty mogul’s journey to self-awareness and finding happiness by ‘choosing herself,’ on Monday, the SKIMS founder shared her favorite photo from the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, posted a glam picture from the latest shoot and wrote in the caption, “I love this pic from my @voguemagazine cover shoot but what I love most is that I was able to use @makeupbymario and @chrisappleton1 to glam me.”

She went on recall her experience with makeup artist Marion, who fired his agent to work with Kim for the shoot. “When Mario first started working with me his agent told him not to work w me anymore and working with a reality star would never ever land him a US Vogue Cover. He said he would choose me over the cover and fired his agent,” she added.

The fashion mogul concluded her post by saying, “It might have taken us over a decade but I couldn’t be more proud of my glam team who has always shows up for me. I love you guys!”

In the shared picture, Kim, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, looked stunning in a glam makeover. Take a look.

Earlier, Kim, who is a proud mother of four, had shared a cute picture of her children while posing for the magazine’s cover story. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "Styled by North.”

For the unversed, Kim is mom to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2