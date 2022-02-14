Taeyeon transforms into alluring elven beauty in new MV for INVU single

Taeyeon transforms into an elven beauty, from outer space that can be seen dancing in her transient walkway for the newly released music video, INVU.
The song is part of Taeyeon’s highly anticipated comeback album, which was pushed to February 14th because of an issue with ‘completeness’.
The pop dance song features impressively soft vocals and a dreamy synth sound that accompanies the flute melody featured in the chorus.
Its soft features give way to a deeper emotional calling that is be seen vibrating straight from Taeyeon’s vocal cords.
