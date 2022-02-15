Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Lilibet Diana in US

British Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who enjoyed the Super Bowl with her first cousin Prince Harry o Sunday, is most expected to become the first royal to meet Lilibet, the daughter of Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex in US.
The princess flew to California from Windsor to meet Prince Harry, who has moved to US with Meghan Markle and their children.
On Sunday, she also enjoyed the Super Bowl with Harry upon her arrival in the United States. However, Meghan Markle was not present.
It is most expected that Princess Eugenie is staying with Prince Harry and his family at their multi-million Montecito home during her visit as she is very close to her first cousin and Meghan Markle as well.
If this is true, Princess Eugenie will be the first royal to meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in the US.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020 and the royal couple resides in Montecito with their two kids, Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison.
It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry during his first UK visit following Prince Philip’s demise stayed at Princess Eugenie’s house.
‘Never knew true love till I met him,’ wrote Bipasha Basu in her note
Prince William and Kate Middleton may have felt "weird" hitting a major milestone without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Nathalie Emmanuel claims 'there are few opportunities for people of colour in Britain'
Vicky Kaushal gushed over his wifey Katrina Kaif in Valentine's Day wish
Super Bowl turned into a perfect double date for Justin, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
The comment comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remained mum over news of Camilla's Queen Consort title