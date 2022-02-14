PSL 2022: Troubled Kings to take on Islamabad United in do-or-die battle today

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam (L) and Islambad United captain Shadab Khan (R) before the toss of Match 14. -Courtesy IU

LAHORE: With six consecutive defeats in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings will take on two-time champions Islamabad United at Lahore’s Ghaddafi Stadium today evening.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi were beaten in all six matches it played in the PSL 7 so far and another defeat will eliminate them from the race to play-offs of the tournament.

A win will keep Karachi Kings’ hopes alive, with so many if and buts in the account.

Islamabad, on the other hand, has 6 points in 6 matches and a win will put them in a comfortable position on the points table.

Both the sides will enter this match after being beaten in their last games. Islamabad United was outclassed by Quetta Gladiators while Karachi Kings were beaten by Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad will enter the match as favorites as both current forms and statistical history favors them over Kings.

Both the sides have faced each other 17 times with United leading 11-6. Islamabad was the winner when the two met in the first leg of the tournament in Karachi’s National Stadium.

While Islamabad has not too much to worry about than death overs bowling in Lahore, Kings will be under extreme pressure for this match with all eyes on its captain Babar Azam.

Babar has scored 253 runs at an average of 50.60 in 6 innings including two fifties but none of his scores could save his side from defeat.

The management of Kings will be hoping for Babar to lead from the front and take the charge of accelerating the scoreboard instead of relying on batters around him as they continue to struggle.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Ian Cockbain, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Usman Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Jordan Thompson and Mohammad Taha Khan.

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Huraira and Liam Dawson.