Ashley Benson's friends worry over her relationship with G-Eazy

Ashley Benson's Friends are worried over her relationship with her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy, reported OK! .

A source spilled to the outlet that Benson, 32, is back to hooking up with the rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, and has made her friends worried as she may break her heart once more.

The Pretty Little Liars alum called it quits with the rapper last February after dating for nearly a year, “and the last thing she needs is this guy back in her life,” scoffs the insider.

“When she’s with him, she parties more and stays out later, and he just takes all her bad habits up a notch.”

Benson broke up with G-Eazy, 32, “because he wasn’t fully committed. But there’s still no sign that he is in it for the long haul, so the whole situation is just very unhealthy for her,” adds the insider.

While Benson is telling friends that she isn’t taking the party-hard rapper seriously this time around, “there’s major concern that history is going to repeat itself,” the insider continues. “But Ashley won’t listen to anyone — and is playing with fire all over again!”

OK! previously reported, the pair first sparked reconciliation rumors in late December, and they were seen hiking together in L.A. one month later.