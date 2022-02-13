Eminem speaks out about ‘nervousness’ ahead of Superbowl performance

Singer and songwriter Eminem speaks out about the ‘nerve wracking’ bout of nervousness he has been battling, ever since he signed on for a Super Bowl performance.

The singer addressed it all while speaking with interviewer Sway Calloway for the SiriusXM’s Shade 45 podcast and began off by admitting, “To me, there’s nothing more final than live TV.”

He also went on to detail the “nerve-wracking” anxiety that follows every half-time show, for any since and explained the repercussions musicians face if anything goes on and admitted, “If you [expletive] up, your [expletive] up is there forever.”



For those unversed, Eminem will be joined with co-headliners Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

The Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST today, February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.