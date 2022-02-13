Katy Perry looks drop-dead gorgeous in black ensemble: See pictures

Katy Perry looked nothing short of a vision in the latest pictures that she posted on social media.



The Roar singer took to Instagram to share some glimpses of herself in a new look and has set the internet on fire.

Sharing the pictures the 37-year-old singer wrote, “ 'im quitting music and becoming an intern for @ftx_official ok,” joked the Dark Horse singer in her post's caption, seemingly hinting that she has something in the works with the crypto trading company FTX.

In the photos, the Teenage Dream hitmaker donned a curve-clinging black leather dress black with an edgy wrap skirt with a pair of black knee-high boots. She completed her look with a pair of silver earrings and a nude peach lip shade.

Along with several glamour shots, Perry also included a brief video of herself flipping her hair and puckering up for the camera and ended the short video with a flirty wink.

While Perry was busy getting glammed up, her fiance Orlando Bloom was spotted in Los Angeles, dining at the celeb-friendly Bel-Air hotel in a beige bomber jacket and green pants.

For the unversed, Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in 2019 after dating on/off for three years, welcomed their baby daughter Daisy Dove into the world in August 2020.



