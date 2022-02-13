Brad Pitt faces heat over selling ‘mould-infested homes’ to Hurricane Katrina victims

Brad Pitt is being called out for selling defective homes to victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2006

Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation continue to being called out by victims of Hurricane Katrina who are protesting the construction of defective homes by actor, according to Page Six.

Speaking out in a new interview with Newsnation on Thursday, February 10, attorney Ron Austin, who filed a lawsuit on behalf of the victims in 2018, said, “They believed in him (Pitt). They believed in the dream he sold them. Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises.”

Pitt built ‘affordable’ homes for victims of Katrina in 2006, however, the ‘experimental’ and ‘environmentally’ friendly homes, that they sold for $150,000 each, soon turned out to be defective with mould-infestations.

While sources in 2018 said that Pitt had paid millions out of his own pocket to fix the homes, Austin says “there’s nowhere to turn” since “Brad Pitt and the foundation have closed their offices.”

Pitt’s own lawyers are working to take his name off the lawsuit since 2018, with a close source saying, “His attorneys have made it clear that he has no legal liability for the decisions made by others, but Brad remains personally committed to doing whatever he can to help resolve the ongoing litigation.”