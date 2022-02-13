Amy Jackson, 'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick are dating!

Amy Jackson is officially dating Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick.
Westwick, who is famously known as Chuck Bass from the famous teenage drama, met Jackson at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival and their romance has only taken off ever since.
A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away.
“Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now.”
Amy was previously engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she also welcomed a son. Ed, on the other hand, dated South African model and influencer Tamara Francesconi.
Kanye West did not let his heart feel about Kim Kardashian absence at his big event in LA
Kate and William lived in a quaint house in the city of St Andrews along with friends while studying
Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are redefining their entire brand after royal snub
Experts speculate upon the real reason Prince Harry felt pulled to give up royal life in favor of the California sun
Experts fear as Queen Elizabeth’s intervention dampen fiery tendencies of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
Camilla reportedly ‘felt heartbreaking fear’ that ‘no one would be there’ on her