Queen’s intervention breaks ‘explosive’ momentum of Prince Harry’s memoir

Royal experts fear whether Queen Elizabeth’s public intervention is a form of a pre-mediated shield against the complications that may arise from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.



This claim’s been issued by MailPlus' Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin during one of his interviews with the editor of the Daily Mail Diary, Richard Eden

The host wondered whether the Queen’s intervention was a pre-meditated move to ward off possible complications of the memoir and Mr Eden responded by admitting, "Yes, any resistance to Camilla becoming queen has dissipated thanks to this announcement. Most people think if it's good enough to the Queen, it's good enough to me.”



"Now with Harry, it doesn’t really matter. In the book, there will be revelations, it’s all going to be about his feelings about his parent's marriage and how that affected him, and it is going to drag it all up again.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, "But I think this announcement by the Queen means that it is kind of by the by, it won’t have any great impact."