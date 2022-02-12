Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds wax figure leaves twitter divided

Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds wax figure has been a subject of debate online as fans claim it looks more like Kylie Jenner.
Madame Tussauds recently unveiled the wax figure of Euphoria and The Greatest Showman star. The figure is a replication of the 25-year-old actress’s red carpet appearance at the 2016 Humane Society Gala.
However, Zendaya’s wax figure in a hot pink suit is getting trolled on the internet.
“Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant”, someone wrote on Twitter.
Some other fan joked about the statue, saying "The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager."
Another wrote, “You accidentally Kylie Jenner-ed.”
The statue was displayed at the Baker Street attraction on Friday. Although, some fans think the criticism is baseless as the wax figure resembles Zendaya very much.
