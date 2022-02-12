Bhumi Pednekar reveals mom's reaction over her role in 'Badhaai Do'

Bhumi Pednekar reveals her mom's reaction over her homosexual role in 'Badhaai Do'

Star Bhumi Pednekar, who fell in love with a woman in film Badhaai Do, talked about how her family felt over the portrayal of such a role.



Bhumi Pednekar is seen in love with the same gender in her latest release alongside Rajkumar Rao.

In an interview with ETimes, Bhumi said, “Badhaai Do is definitely a film that needs to be watched together with your family. It’s about celebrating love and acceptance. We have taken the route of humour to talk about something that our society is uncomfortable addressing.

She added: "I watched the film for the first time with my mother next to me. She is accepting of one’s choices, yet she has never seen me romance a person from the same gender. After we watched the film, I asked her if she felt different. She said not at all."

"With Badhaai Do, I grew as a person. The takeaway was that we all have a little judgment in us. With this film, mere andar ka jo bhi tha, thoda bahut, woh bhi chala gaya. We discriminate so much against people but I feel so light since I have managed to leave that out of my life. I genuinely feel that this film helped me evolve and it made me a better person."

Bhumi Pednekar urges the public to go and watch Badhaai Do with families in cinemas as it has hit screens this Friday, saying 'Director Harshvardhan Kulkarni deals with the subject in an extremely mature and sensitive manner.'