Watch: Tom Holland makes a hilarious phone call to Timothée Chalamet on-air

Tom Holland made a live phone call to Timothée Chalamet during his appearance on BBC Radio 1 and the hilarious chat between the stars made fans burst into laughter.

On February 10, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star sat together with radio host Greg James to talk about his soon-to-release movie Uncharted.

As he graced the show, Holland was asked to play a game during which he had to randomly call his friends to guess whether they are sitting down or standing up without telling them about the game.

The 25-year-old actor dialed his pal Chalamet’s number, who answered the phone after few rings.

As soon as the Dune star picked up the call, the Chaos Walking actor immediately asked, “Are you standing up or sitting down?" Chalamet replied, "I'm sitting down right now.”

Throughout the live call, the pals casually made plans to hang out together in London, making fans swoon over their adorable friendship.

Watch the moment here:



