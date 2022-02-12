Urwa Hocane, sister Mawra Hocane drop stunning glimpses with mother: See

Showbiz sisters and stars Urwa and Mawra Hocane gave insights into their close bond with mother Razia Makhdoom.



The daughters draw inspiration from their lovely mom in anything they do.

Urwa and Mawra looked simply adorable as they spent beautiful moments with mommy dear.





The Udaari star twinned in a light orange fully embellished dress while Mawra and her mom were seen wearing a dark coloured red simple outfit.

Posing amidst the boundaries of their lavish home fans could not have enough of their love.