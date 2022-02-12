Alia Bhatt channels her inner Gangu in chic white saree for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotion

Alia Bhatt is channelling her inner love for white sarees and flowers during the promotions of her highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The Raazi actress, who has won praise for her performance in the role of queen of mafia, Gangubai right after the trailer was released – has been busy setting some iconic fashion statements as well.

Alia, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, has been setting regal white sarees statements during the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress has dropped another beautiful look from an event and won over the internet.

Channelling the fierce character of Gangubai, the 2 States actress looked jaw-droppingly stunning in a white floral saree and her statement flowers addition. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Alia, 28, posted her sun-kissed pictures and captioned the series with flower, sun and white heart emoticon.

The actress opted for a printed semi-sheer linen saree, adorned with beautiful floral prints. She paired the look with statement silver jhumka and ring and completed her glam look with soft dewy makeup.

Besides Alia, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The film will release theatrically on February 25.