Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate drops below 6%

— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,019 new coronavirus infections Saturday morning as the country continues to battle a fifth wave of the pandemic.

According to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), COVID-19 claimed 44 more lives during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally from the virus to 29,731.

As many as 3,019 people tested positive for the virus from 56,260 COVID-19 tests, according to the NCOC's data.

The rate of positive cases across Pakistan during the last 24 hours was 5.36%. Positivity rate in major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad has also been declining since last few days.



Infection rate in major cities

Karachi — 6.08%

Hyderabad — 15.34%

Lahore — 6.07%

Gujranwala — 3.76%

Nowshera — 9.76%

Islamabad — 3.27%

Rawalpindi — 5.83%

Peshawar — 12.36%

Multan — 2.78%

Meanwhile, Gilgit reported the highest infection rate of 17.39% across Pakistan.

The total number of cases across the county since the start of the pandemic has now reached 1,480,592.

In addition to this, 5,175 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,370,693. The number of active cases is 80,168.

Pakistan has administered at least 194,492,475 doses of COVID vaccines so far.