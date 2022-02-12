 
Saturday February 12, 2022
When Queen Elizabeth was asked to take off her tiara and she agreed

Queen Elizabeth was photographed by Annie Leibovitz

By Web Desk
February 12, 2022
Queen Elizabeth was once asked to take off her tiara  when  Annie Leibovitz photographed the British monarch.

Leibovitz is best known for her engaging portraits, particularly of celebrities, which often feature subjects in intimate settings and poses.

Omid Scobie, the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography "Finding Freedom", on Friday shared a throwback video of the Queen Elizabeth.

The video shows the American portrait photographer  asking the British monarch to take off her tiara.

Taking to Twitter, the author and journalist, shared the video with caption, "Remembering the iconic moment (in 2007) when Annie Leibovitz told the Queen to take off her tiara so the Garter robe would look "less dressy". Always game, HMTQ ended up agreeing!."