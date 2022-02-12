Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘looking very very happy with California’ lifestyle

Experts weigh in on the “very very happy California lifestyle” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been experiencing since baby Lilibet’s birth.



An update on the couple’s family life has been issued by royal expert and commentator Richard Mineards.

He started off by telling the Evening Standard, "Harry’s been out on his bicycle and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach and she’s been out shopping in both the upper village and lower village and they seem to be very, very happy as far as I can see.”

He even added, "They’ve made a lot of friends here, particularly Orlando and Katy who live nearby on Park Lane.”

“They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah who live minutes away so they may well have been going over there and vice versa with the children.”