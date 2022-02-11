Adele says she's ready to be a mom again with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is ready to have a baby with beau Rich Paul next year, the songstress shared with Graham Norton on his show on Friday night.
The singer also hinted towards a possible engagement with Rich Paul as a huge diamond could be spotted on her ring finger.
Expressing her disappointment at delaying her Vegas shows, Adele promised to reschedule them this year because of the big plans she has for 2023.
The Easy On Me singer said, "It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”
Her comments come nine years after having first child with ex Simon Konecki.
"It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son,” added the 58-year-old singer.
