Piers Morgan concerned for Queen Elizabeth’s health as Prince Charles gets Covid

Piers Morgan concerned for Queen Elizabeth’s health as Charles gets Covid

Piers Morgan has expressed his concerns for the health of British Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles was tested positive for coronavirus.



He took to Twitter and said, “Prince Charles testing positive for covid just 2 days after seeing the Queen is filling me with deep unease.”

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, his office said on Thursday.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating," said a message on the prince´s official Twitter page.

According to British media, the prince met the Queen in Windsor two days before testing positive.