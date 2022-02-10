PM Imran Khan acknowledges top 10 ministers, aides performance with certificates

PM Imran Khan honours Minister for Communications Murad Saeed with performance certificate. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of their outstanding work, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appreciated his top 10 best performing ministers, advisors and special assistants by distributing certificates to them in a ceremony in the federal capital.

Those who were honoured with the appreciation certificates include Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar and Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam were also awarded the appreciation certificates.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran emphasised the essential importance of improved ministry performance in achieving the country's self-sufficiency goal.

The government is entirely focused on guaranteeing good governance and that the primary purpose is to improve people's lives, he added.

The prime minister stated that performance evaluation is critical for improving the bureaucracy. He stated that in the future, incentives will be increased for the highest-performing ministries.

He urged for non-traditional approaches to economic difficulties.