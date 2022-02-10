Prince Andrew's grandson celebrates his first birthday

Princess Eugenie on Thursday shared two new pictures on her Instagram for her son August’s first birthday
“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” she wrote “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!".
Princess Eugenie, the Queen's grand-daughter, gave given birth to her son last year.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah became step-grandparents in 2020 when their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice married.
As 11th in line to the throne, the newborn took the place of the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward - the Queen's youngest son - who has moved down to 12th place.
Even though his mother is a princess, Master Brooksbank will not be an HRH nor hold a title, unless the Queen decides otherwise. This is because he was born down the female line of the Royal Family.
