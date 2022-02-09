PSL 2022: Selected schools in Lahore to be closed at 1pm tomorrow

With the Lahore-leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 slated to kick-off from tomorrow (February 10), the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore has ordered the closure of schools at eleven different streets of the city at 1pm.
The DC has sent a letter to the director colleges and other officers in view of the matches.
According to the letter, the decision has been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
Educational institutions on Davis Road, Main Boulevard, Wahdat Road, Shimla Pahari, Canal Road, and Zahoor Elahi Road will be closed at 1pm.
The Lahore-leg matches will be held from February 10 to 27, and preparations are in full swing ahead of the first match tomorrow which will see Peshawar Zalmi locking horns against the in-from Multan Sultans.
The dark clouds have enveloped the port city under the influence of westerly winds, says chief meteorologist
A sacked police constable’s lavish lifestyle, precious watch and Vigo car have surprised the police officials
During visit, Saudi dignitary would meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides other key...
PPP will be given a task to seek the support of the PML-Q and Jahangir Tareen on the no-trust motion to send the PTI...
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country today, says Met Office
It will be the first time after 23 years that a Pakistani prime minister will visit Russia