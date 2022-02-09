PSL 2022: Selected schools in Lahore to be closed at 1pm tomorrow

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. — Reuters/File

With the Lahore-leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 slated to kick-off from tomorrow (February 10), the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore has ordered the closure of schools at eleven different streets of the city at 1pm.

The DC has sent a letter to the director colleges and other officers in view of the matches.

According to the letter, the decision has been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Educational institutions on Davis Road, Main Boulevard, Wahdat Road, Shimla Pahari, Canal Road, and Zahoor Elahi Road will be closed at 1pm.

The Lahore-leg matches will be held from February 10 to 27, and preparations are in full swing ahead of the first match tomorrow which will see Peshawar Zalmi locking horns against the in-from Multan Sultans.