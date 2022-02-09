KARACHI: After ruling cricket grounds for years, Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi has decided to launch a restaurant in Dubai.
The legendary cricketer chose a unique way to announce the news.
In a video shared by him on his Instagram account, Afridi could be seen dressing up as a chef with a knife in hand instead of a bat, cutting and tossing tomatoes like a pro.
His few seconds video closes with a logo saying "Lala Darbar".
Afridi captioned his post with "One step closer to the big announcement - Revealing Soon". He also told his fans to "get ready to give your taste buds a mouth-watering triple tarka"
As per the reports, Afridi will soon inaugurate his restaurant named "Lala Darbar" in Dubai where locals will be catered with desi food.
