‘Lala Darbar’: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi decides to open restaurant in Dubai

"Get ready to give your taste buds a mouth-watering triple tarka," says Afridi

By Web Desk
February 09, 2022
Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi۔ Photo: Screengrab from Instagram video
KARACHI: After ruling cricket grounds for years, Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi has decided to launch a restaurant in Dubai.

The legendary cricketer chose a unique way to announce the news.

In a video shared by him on his Instagram account, Afridi could be seen dressing up as a chef with a knife in hand instead of a bat, cutting and tossing tomatoes like a pro.


His few seconds video closes with a logo saying "Lala Darbar".

Afridi captioned his post with "One step closer to the big announcement - Revealing Soon". He also told his fans to "get ready to give your taste buds a mouth-watering triple tarka"

As per the reports, Afridi will soon inaugurate his restaurant named "Lala Darbar" in Dubai where locals will be catered with desi food.