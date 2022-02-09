Kim Kardashian steps out with North West days after Kanye West’s outburst

Kim Kardashian on Tuesday stepped out with North West days after an online row with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian on Tuesday stepped out with her daughter North West just days after her estranged husband Kanye West called her out online over the parenting of their four kids, reported The Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star was photographed as she left an office building in Los Angeles alongside North, with both of them dressed down and making a case for casual OOTDs.

While 41-year-old Kim chose an all-black look for the day with a short Vetements jacket and black Balenciaga leggings, her 7-year-old daughter was seen in a colourful outfit made up of a gold-sleeved Guns N’ Roses T-shirt paired with pink and grey tie-dye shorts.

Kim had her serious face on for the outing as she appeared busy on a phone call while North walked beside her with a blue folder in hand.

The estranged couple have been at loggerheads for about a week now after Kanye went on an online rant against Kim, alleging that she didn’t invite him to daughter Chicago’s birthday among other claims.