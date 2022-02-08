Meghan Markle takes the crown from Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

File Footage





Meghan Markle has taken on a new title, sidelining Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice in the process.

According to a recent analysis, the Duchess of Sussex had the most talked-about royal hairstyle to date.

Her fairytale wedding to Prince Harry saw her opt for a messy up-do which has since taken the top spot of the most popular royal hairstyle according to a Google trends data research which was conducted by Longevita.

Royal fans were keen on replicating the hairstyle as searches for the look took an astronomical jump of 244 percent.

The elegant chignon was styled by Serge Normant who then finished it with Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara.

A spokesperson for Longevita commented on the findings: "Despite stepping down from her role as a working royal in 2020, this data shows that Meghan is an established style icon within the family.

"It is a testament to the instant popularity Meghan experienced when she joined the firm, that her wedding hairstyle is more popular than any other."