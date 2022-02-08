Jacqueline Fernandez, '365 Days' star Michele Morrone 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser out now!

Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone have left fans swooning with their infectious chemistry.

The Italian actor has joined the Bhoot Police actress for a special collaboration for singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The song, which officially releases this week has dropped its sizzling teaser for fans.

Jacqueline, who appears to be a cabaret dancer in the music video, is spotted swaying mafia Morrone with her charms.

"Presenting you the teaser of my upcoming music video #MudMudKe with one and only @iammichelemorroneofficial Full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel," she captioned alongside the teaser video on Tuesday.

"This is going to be grand Stay tuned," promised Jacqueline.

Take a look:



