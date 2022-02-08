 
Tuesday February 08, 2022
By Web Desk
February 08, 2022
Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his 'girlfriend' first time on television

Pete Davidson is revealing how he spends his time with billionaire girlfriend Kim Kardashian in a recent interview.

The Saturday Night Live star called the 41-year-old his 'girlfriend' for the first time on a public platform, while speaking to Kay Adams.

Davidson reveals how he likes his private life away from the spotlight, owing to his lack of social media presence.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," the comedian said.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he continued, referring to the KKW Beauty founder.

Speaking further on the paparazzi culture and fan encounters, Davidson added: "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."