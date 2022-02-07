Prince Andrew planning to ‘accuse Virginia of trafficking girls’ to bench lawsuit

Prince Andrew has reportedly been planning to “accuse Virginia of trafficking girls” in the past.



This news has been brought to light by an Insider close to Express UK and they have been quoted saying, "We are interested in speaking with and interviewing anyone and everyone who has information relevant to these allegations."

However, this proposal is a very high risk endeavour because it may prove to be the royals’ undoing.

The motive behind their ploy is so Prince Andrew’s lawyers can avoid a major payout as it would link Ms Giuffre with the “criminal enterprise” and link her into the “unclean hands” defence.

In court papers, they even issued a claim that read, "Giuffre's alleged causes of action are barred in whole or in part by her own wrongful conduct and the doctrine of unclean hands."