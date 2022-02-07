Amy Schumer explains ‘heaven on Earth moment as a new mom: ‘In love and afraid’

American comedian Amy Schumer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the emotions that culminated after entering motherhood.

The star showcased the layers of her emotions in a candid Instagram post.

She shared a photograph of her son sitting atop a red bike for the snap and included a caption that focused on the inner workings of her mental health.



The caption read, “Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to.”

“Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

