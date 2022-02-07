Lata Mangeshkar doubted her legacy will matter to youth in final interview

The late Lata Mangeshkar had doubts regarding the younger generation's reaction to her music and legacy in her final interview.

The Lag Ja Gale hit-maker continued giving remarkable playback sons to Bollywood for years; however she was not sure the response of future generations to her music.

During her conversation with Subhash K Jha, the India’s nightingale had said, “Nowadays, young people’s attention span is very limited. They do not live in the past at all.”

“Everyone wants to live for the moment... I doubt my legacy will mean as much to future generations..." she had said in her final interview.

On Sunday, the legendary playback singer breather her last at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai, at the age of 92.