Saudi Arabia’s interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

ISLAMBAD: At the special invitation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif arrived in Islamabad on a day long visit on Monday.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed welcomed Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif upon arrival at the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

During his visit, the Saudi dignitary would also meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides other key government and security officials.

Regional issues, release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and other important matters would come under discussion during the meetings.

Earlier, a formal meeting between the two interior ministers held here at the Interior Ministry. Matters of mutual interest, regional security and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The two leaders emphasized on strengthening ties between the ministries of interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They said better liaison between ministries is needed to address various issues, including security challenges.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan values its relations with Saudi Arabia as they are based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood.