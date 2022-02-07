Arjun Kapoor starts a new journey with help of girlfriend Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has revealed that he has just started a new journey and thanked his girlfriend Malaika Arora for helping him.



Taking to Instagram, the Bhoot Police actor shared his stunning photos from the gym where he can be seen practicing some Yoga.

He wrote in the caption, “I've just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga.”

The actor further said, “It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues.”

He also thanked his ladylove Malaika Arora for helping him start the new fitness journey.

“Thanks to @sarvesh_shashi, @malaikaaroraofficial and my instructor @yoga_subhamsri, I've have been able start the process to realign the mind & body. Forever grateful!!”.

Reacting to it, Malaika dropped a folded hands and muscle emojis in the comment section.

Katrina Kaif also reacted to Arjun Kapoor’s new journey.