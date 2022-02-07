Khloé Kardashian's rumoured flame Harry Jowsey admits to flirty messages

Khloé Kardashian was recently surrounded by romance rumours with Harry Jowsey, who shut down the speculations but admitted to sending flirty messages to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

During his conversation with TMZ, the 24-year-old TV star revealed that there was no ‘messaging back and forth’ between them.

However, he spilled to the outlet that he quickly unsent his cheesy DMs – direct messages on Instagram, to Kardashian.

“I DMed her a while ago, and I said, ‘How are you little hummingbird?’, and then all this stuff came out and I just unsent it,” he told the outlet.

“I was like, I’m so embarrassed. I got so embarrassed! I was like oh she’s gonna think I’m a (expletive) loser,” he added.

Despite the cringe-filled experience, Jowsey expressed that he would ‘love’ to date the socialite.

"I would actually love to take her on a date though, I feel like I would be so much fun for her,” he said. “But I don’t know what her situation is. Fingers crossed one day."

He also threw shades on Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson for cheating on the realty TV star. “I guess I wouldn’t cheat on her! That’s probably the biggest one,” he added.