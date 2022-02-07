Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun’s husband Sinan Akçıl files for divorce

Turkish singer Sinan Akçıl has reportedly filed for divorce again from wife actress Burcu Kıratlı, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul.



According to the Turkish media, Sinan has filed for divorce on the grounds that the foundation of the marriage was shaken.

Burcu Kıratlı and Sinan Akçıl tied the knot for the second time in February last year.

They first got married in Amsterdam in December 2018 which lasted nine months, and were divorced in 2019.

On February 22 last year, Kiratli took to Instagram and announced she and Sinan have tied the knot again.

Sharing the photos from her wedding, she had just captioned the post: “Mr & Mrs Akçıl.”

Meanwhile, Burcu Kıratlı has deleted the surname ‘Akçıl’ from her Instagram account.