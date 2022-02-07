PM Imran Khan to visit Russia by month-end on Putin's invitation

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day maiden visit to Moscow by the end of February 2022, confirmed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
It will be the first time after 23 years that a Pakistani prime minister will visit Russia.
In a statement, FM Qureshi said,” Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Moscow this month.” He said that Pakistan's relations with Russia are on a positive trajectory.
The sources privy to the matter said that PM Imran Khan, accompanied by a high-level delegation will visit Russia on February 23-24. However, a final schedule for the visit is being prepared, the sources added.
During his stay in Russia, the prime minister will hold important meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top leaders of the country.
Matters relating to enhancing cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, defense and energy, $2 billion Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project, the Afghan issue, and others will be discussed during the meetings, the sources added.
PM Imran Khan will put forth his geo-economic vision before the Russian leadership and will discuss improving the land contact between the two countries.
