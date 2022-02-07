Lisa Vanderpump details her severe injuries post horse riding accident 

Lisa Vanderpump, known for her appearance on TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , recently opened up about getting severely injured in horse riding accident.
Taking to Instagram on February 7, the 61-year-old updated her fans on her health condition.
She dropped a series of photos of bouquets of flowers while expressing gratitude towards her fans for their heartiest wishes.
“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!” she wrote in the caption of the post.
Detailing her injuries sustained amidst the accident, the British entrepreneur also added, “4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back.”
Vanderpump also assured her fans about her speedy recovery while writing, “I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!” she added.
Queen Elizabeth said she wishes for Camilla to take on the title of Queen when Charles becomes King
'Jackass Forever' finally takes down 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Meghan Markle under fire for trying to curate Archie, Lilibet moments for ‘shield’ against Spotify drama
Queen Elizabeth preparing for the ‘dark day’ of her passing in preparation of the dark day of her passing
Kanye West claims his celebrity pals are afraid of Kim Kardashian to support him
Georgina wrote: 'We love you to infinity. Best father and best companion in life that God has given us'