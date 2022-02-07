Lisa Vanderpump details her severe injuries post horse riding accident

Lisa Vanderpump, known for her appearance on TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , recently opened up about getting severely injured in horse riding accident.

Taking to Instagram on February 7, the 61-year-old updated her fans on her health condition.

She dropped a series of photos of bouquets of flowers while expressing gratitude towards her fans for their heartiest wishes.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Detailing her injuries sustained amidst the accident, the British entrepreneur also added, “4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back.”

Vanderpump also assured her fans about her speedy recovery while writing, “I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!” she added.



