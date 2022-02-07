Karan Johar shares a heartfelt birthday note for his twins Yash and Roohi

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a heartfelt birthday note for his twins son Yash and daughter Roohi, who turned five today, calling them ‘my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.’



Karan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his kids’ birthday celebrations with a heartfelt note.

He said, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives…..”

“They are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash,” the filmmaker further said.

Fans and fellow B-town stars also took an opportunity to wish Yash and Roohi a very happy birthday.

Karan Johar became father to twins through surrogacy in February 2017. He named his son Yash after his father, and his daughter Roohi.