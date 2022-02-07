Royal family shares Queen's stunning photos to mark her Accession Day 2022

The Royal Family has paid a special tribute to the Queen and released photos of the longest reigning monarch to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign and the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.



Queen's photos were shared to the royal family's official Instagram account to mark her big day on Sunday.

In the first picture, her majesty is seen with one of her famous red boxes. Over the past 70 years, The Queen has received daily papers from her Private Secretaries, in person or via a red despatch box. The boxes hold documents updating Her Majesty on events in Parliament as well as overseas and Commonwealth matters, and State papers requiring her signature and Royal assent.



In the photo, the Queen is wearing two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a gift from the Queen mother for the then Princess Elizabeth’s 21st birthday.

In the last picture, Queen is seen in her private audience room at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

This photograph was released to mark the moment Elizabeth became the longest reigning British Monarch on 9 September of that year.

Future king Charles also paid a touching tribute to his mother in a separate message, saying it was an opportunity for the country to unite and celebrate her service to the nation. He also thanked the 95-year-old monarch for her statement on Saturday that she hoped the heir to the throne's wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort when he becomes king.