KK vs IU: Here's how fans rated United pacer Hasan Ali's traditional celebration style

The picture shows Hasan Ali performing his traditional celebration style. — Twitter

Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali completely clean bowled Karachi Kings' batter Ian Cockbain with a brilliant delivery that kept low and Cockbain had no clue about how to deal with that delivery.

The stumps were left castled, and Hasan Ali performed his traditional celebration style after taking Cockbain's scalps with Kings' score of 35 runs on the board.

The video of that dismissal was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Fans were asked to rate that celebration out of 10, as in the video spectators were also seen copying Hassan Ali's style.

Rate this celebration. (We give it a 10/10)", the tweet read.

Here's how fans rated that celebration:



