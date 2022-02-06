Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor struggle to get the ‘perfect couple goal click' in shoot: See

Star Ayeza Khan grappled to get that perfect candid shot with Danish Taimoor as their babies disturbed them in the middle of a photoshoot.



Taking to Instagram the Laapata actress shared a BTS video clip where the two were spotted intimately posing enjoying the stunning evening from atop.

She captioned the reel saying, “Organic content! The real struggle behind getting the perfect ‘Couple goal picture; after 2 babies.”





Their children were feeling ‘ alienated’ and ignored as they were locked up in the moment.

The extremely relatable love video has garnered likes and attention within no time which showcased that the duo are considered as the most adored celebrity couple.

Danish and Ayeza tied the knot back in 2004 and share two kids , daughter Hoorain and son Ryan.