Camilla posts first message after ‘Queen Consort’ remarks by Queen Elizabeth

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla posted her first message on social media after Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Queen Consort’ remarks on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.



Future king Prince Charles and his wife Camilla took to the official Instagram handle -- Clarence House—and posted their first message to wish the people of New Zealand on 'Waitangi' day.

They shared the message both in English and Maori languages.

Prince Charles and Camilla said, “On this day 182 years ago, the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi took place in New Zealand.

“Today we send warm wishes to all New Zealanders as you mark #WaitangiDay.”

Queen Elizabeth II announced that she wants Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

The 95-year-old said she hoped her daughter-in-law will be known as Queen Consort when Charles accedes to the throne.

Addressing the nation in a written statement on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the Queen said that when Charles becomes monarch she hoped the British people would give him and Camilla "the same support that you have given me".