Julia Fox wants Kanye West, Kim Kardashian to ‘resolve’ messy divorce ‘swiftly’: Insider

Sources have revealed Julia Fox intends for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to resolve their issues and work out their struggles ‘as swiftly as possible’.

According to insiders close to Page Six, “Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible.”

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to her is that “She just wants them to resolve their issues.”

The source also added, that she finds it “a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.”

A separate source also highlighted Kim’s alleged moves against Kanye and pointed out how “There’s been more instances of subtle retaliation and gaslighting.” Not only that Kim allegedly has been doing “stuff to purposely trigger him because she knows he’ll take the bait.”