Queen marks her Platinum Jubilee in style, cuts cake with volunteers

Queen Elizabeth II cut a cake to mark Platinum Jubilee on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her reign, meeting with volunteer groups.

Griping the walking stick, the 95-year-old monarch hosted a reception for volunteer groups, pensioners and fellow members of the local Women's Institute (WI) group ahead of her Accession Day.

The Queen was looking elegant in a pale blue dress with white brocade and carrying her black handbag, cut an iced Victoria Sponge featuring the Platinum Jubilee logo as its decoration at the reception.



The event at Sandringham House was the largest in-person public engagement the Queen had attended since a reception at Windsor Castle in October.

Vice-president of the Sandringham WI Yvonne Browne said the Queen, who laughed and joked with guests, was on "sparkling" form on Saturday.

"Seventy years on the throne shows the Queen has been a moving example to absolutely everyone in all walks of life," said Ms Browne.

"She's been a constant, compassionate and stoic, everything that makes a perfect human being, and has a great strength of character and has overcome so many things."

Queen cuts cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee, holds reception for volunteers

During the reception, the Queen met Angela Wood, who was 19 when she helped create the dish that became known as Coronation chicken - a mix of cold cooked chicken, mayonnaise, curry powder and apricot.

The recipe, originally known as Poulet Reine Elizabeth - chicken Queen Elizabeth - was developed to mark the coronation in 1953, a year after her reign began.

The monarch commented that the recipe has likely evolved in the intervening years, saying: "It's probably changed because in those days we did some things quite differently."

Shaun Mason created a modern take on the dish for Saturday's reception with a Coronation chicken tartlet, which he offered to the Queen and Mrs Wood.