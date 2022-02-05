 
Khloé Kardashian drops daughter True’s pic as she poses with a $4K crystal purse

By Web Desk
February 05, 2022
Khloé Kardashian is known for her gorgeous fashion statements and daughter True Thompson is also following her mum’s glam league.

The 3-year-old has taken the internet by storm as she channeled her inner fashion diva in the latest picture shared online.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, on Friday, posted a photo of her baby girl flaunting the best of her style on the gram.

The adorable picture of True, where she was seen sitting on a couch, grabbed massive attention online as fans noticed a glam accessory next to her. She posed in an adorable outfit and a $4K crystal donut purse.

The little munchkin had her long black hair combed into curls. Her accessories also included a heart-shaped necklace over her sweater, which she paired with a pink skirt in the picture.

A donut-shaped bedazzled purse was placed next to her legs. Khloé, 37, who shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson, captioned the post: "Nothing sweeter than my girl."

Take a look.

