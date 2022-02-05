Khloé Kardashian drops daughter True’s pic as she poses with a $4K crystal purse

Khloé Kardashian is known for her gorgeous fashion statements and daughter True Thompson is also following her mum’s glam league.
The 3-year-old has taken the internet by storm as she channeled her inner fashion diva in the latest picture shared online.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, on Friday, posted a photo of her baby girl flaunting the best of her style on the gram.
The adorable picture of True, where she was seen sitting on a couch, grabbed massive attention online as fans noticed a glam accessory next to her. She posed in an adorable outfit and a $4K crystal donut purse.
The little munchkin had her long black hair combed into curls. Her accessories also included a heart-shaped necklace over her sweater, which she paired with a pink skirt in the picture.
A donut-shaped bedazzled purse was placed next to her legs. Khloé, 37, who shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson, captioned the post: "Nothing sweeter than my girl."
Take a look.
Jimin recently tested positive for Covid-19 and also underwent acute appendicitis surgery
Kanye West called out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for her recent statement
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber avoid paparazzi by parking in handicap spots
Julia Fox responded to recent rumours around her and Drake's past relationship
Kanye West believes he is sent by God for special purpose
Brian Austin Green is expecting first child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess