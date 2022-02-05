‘Gangubai Kathiawadi:’ Alia Bhatt thanks fans for overwhelming response on trailer

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as fans are showering her love for her jaw-dropping transformation in the much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The trailer, which has created a buzz on the internet, has already crossed 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours as fans are praising the Raazi actress’ performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated drama film.

Responding to fans’ overwhelming love, the Highway actress turned to her social media handles and penned down a note full of gratitude.

Expressing gratitude towards fans, Alia, 28, also treated her admirers with an unseen still from the film before its release. Being inspired from her on-screen character Gangubai, the actress wrote, “Chand pe chaar chand laga diya aapke pyaar ne,” followed by a heart and moon emoticons.

Besides Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz in key roles. Actors including Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa will also be seen in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on February 25.