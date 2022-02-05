PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars defeat Islamabad United by eight runs

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United in a thrilling match. Photo: PSL

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by eight runs in a thrilling match 12 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Despite their strong performance, Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan and Colin Munro failed to secure a win for their team against Qalandars.

Shadab played a captain’s knock by smashing 50 off 29 deliveries. However, he had to go back to the pavilion after scoring 52 runs from 32 balls with two fours and four sixes. The batsman was dismissed by Rashid Khan.

Earlier, his lethal spell wrecked Lahore Qalandars’ batting line-up. He bagged four wickets and conceded just 20 runs in his four-over spell.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi drew first blood for his team when he dismissed Alex Hales in the third over of the innings. While Haris Rauf sent Paul Stirling, the other Islamabad opener, in the fifth over.

Colin Munro was the top scorer for his team as he made 60 runs from 45 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Lahore Qalandars innings

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars handed a 175-run target to Islamabad United in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

United’s bowlers destroyed the middle-order of Lahore Qalandars as they lost three crucial wickets in the last over restricting the batters to 174.

United’s skipper Shadab Khan drew first blood for his team after bowling out Abdullah Shafique in the eight over of the match.

Shadab Khan and Waqas Masood took four scalps each.

Playing XI:



Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Mubashir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood