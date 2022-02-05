BTS' Jungkook drops jaws with stunning 'Bare With Me' dance cover: Watch

BTS singer Jeon Jungkook recently treated fans with his jaw-droppingly stunning dance video as he flawlessly popped, locked and swung his body to flaunt his dancing skills.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 4, the Euphoria hit-maker uploaded his video of grooving to Teyana Taylor’s 2020 song Bare With Me.

The 24-year-old K-pop idol, dressed up in black and white casual outfit, covered a Street Dance Girls Fighter’s dancer Jo Nain’s latest choreography.

As the much-loved singer showing off his killing dance moves, his band mate, J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, couldn’t hold back from reacting to the post.



The Chicken Noodle Soup song-maker commented, “COOL” while adding a fire and applause emoji.

The youngest member of the septet previously gave fans a glimpse of his amazing boxing skills on the Facebook-owned platform as he trained with his coach, Tommy.





