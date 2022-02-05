New turn in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal meet Shahbaz Sharif at luncheon

PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari along with PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz can be seen discussing issues during a meeting on February 5, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

LAHORE: It seems that the cold relationship between PPP and PML-N is thawing as former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif at a luncheon at his residence Saturday.

Sources privy to the matter said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique and Marriyum Aurangzeb are also present on the occasion, the sources told Geo News.

Leaders of both parties discussed the political situation in the country, anti-government movement and future strategy in the Parliament.

Moreover, sources told Geo News that the issue of bringing a no-confidence motion against the government was also discussed.

Earlier upon arrival, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the father-son duo at his residence while ensuring all COVID-19 SOPs are practiced.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz called Bilawal on Friday and invited him for a luncheon meeting on the instruction of former prime minister Nawaz.

PPP has announced that he will lead a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to continue with the long march against rising inflation on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari had rejected the possibility of becoming a part of the anti-government alliance, PDM, saying: “I don’t think that it’s going to happen.”

Zardari had also said that the PDM has marched in the past as well — which did not bring down the government.

LAHORE: It seems that cold relationship between PPP and PML-N is thawing as former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif at a luncheon at his residence Saturday.

Sources privy to the matter said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique and Marriyum Aurangzeb are also present on the occasion, the sources told Geo News.

Leaders from both the parties discussed the political situation in the country, anti-government movement and future strategy in the Parliament.

Moreover, sources told Geo News that the issue of bringing a no-confidence motion against the government was also discussed.

Earlier upon arrival, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the father-son duo at his residence while ensuring all COVID-19 SOPs are practised.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz called Bilawal on Friday and invited him for a luncheon meeting on the instruction of former prime minister Nawaz.

PPP has announced that he will lead a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to continue with the long march against rising inflation on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari had rejected the possibility of becoming a part of the anti-government alliance, PDM, saying: “I don’t think that it’s going to happen.”

Zardari had also said that the PDM has marched in the past as well — which did not bring down the government.