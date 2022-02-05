Jason Statham welcomes baby girl with Rosie Huntington-Whitley

Jason Statham is now father of a baby girl as he has reportedly welcomed his second child with Rosie Huntington-Whitley.

According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old model gave birth to her second baby with the Wrath of Man actor ‘two days ago.’

The couple’s close family member spilled to the outlet that the new addition to the family arrived on Wednesday in London.

Taking to Instagram in August 2021, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor announced that she was expecting a baby as she showed off her baby bump.

“Taaa daahhh !! #round2,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The pair previously welcomed their son, Jack Oscar in June 2017. The baby boy has now turned 4.

Sharing the good news with her fans, the model announced on social at the time, “Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th.”



