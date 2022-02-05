Jason Statham welcomes baby girl with Rosie Huntington-Whitley 

Jason Statham is now father of a baby girl as he has reportedly welcomed his second child with Rosie Huntington-Whitley.
According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old model gave birth to her second baby with the Wrath of Man actor ‘two days ago.’
The couple’s close family member spilled to the outlet that the new addition to the family arrived on Wednesday in London.
Taking to Instagram in August 2021, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor announced that she was expecting a baby as she showed off her baby bump.
“Taaa daahhh !! #round2,” she wrote alongside the photo.
The pair previously welcomed their son, Jack Oscar in June 2017. The baby boy has now turned 4.
Sharing the good news with her fans, the model announced on social at the time, “Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th.”
HBO on Friday confirmed that it’s mega hit teen drama Euphoria has been renewed for a third season
King George VI’s sudden death in 1952 brought the Queen in a position where she was made a decision that Prince...
The doubts Prince William harbored for Kate Middleton reportedly left Queen Elizabeth shocked
Selena Gomez highlights her intentions for the future of Rare Beauty
Prior to Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage, the late princess' sister Lady Sarah Spencer was someone who...
Kim Kardashian has reportedly ended up helping Pete Davidson bring his dreams to life